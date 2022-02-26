Presbyterian plays UNC Asheville on 3-game road skid

Presbyterian Blue Hose (12-18, 4-11 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (15-13, 7-8 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Asheville -4.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian visits UNC Asheville looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-6 at home. UNC Asheville ranks eighth in the Big South with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Drew Pember averaging 1.9.

The Blue Hose are 4-11 in conference games. Presbyterian leads the Big South with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Winston Hill averaging 2.4.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won 68-67 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. LJ Thorpe led the Bulldogs with 28 points, and Hill led the Blue Hose with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pember is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Tajion Jones is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

Rayshon Harrison is shooting 36.0% and averaging 16.8 points for the Blue Hose. Hill is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Blue Hose: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.