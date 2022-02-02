Trending:
Prim, Mosely guide Missouri State past Southern Illinois

The Associated Press
February 2, 2022 11:42 pm
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Gaige Prim and Isiaih Mosley scored 22 points apiece and Missouri State breezed to a 69-54 victory over Southern Illinois on Wednesday night.

Prim knocked down 9 of 11 shots and Mosley made all eight of his free throws for the Bears (17-7, 8-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Lu’Cye Patterson grabbed 10 rebounds as Missouri State controlled the boards by a 38-23 margin.

Lance Jones led the Salukis (11-12, 4-7) with 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments

