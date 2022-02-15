Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Prim scores 32 to lead Missouri St. past Indiana St. 79-70

The Associated Press
February 15, 2022 10:45 pm
< a min read
      

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Gaige Prim had a season-high 32 points plus 11 rebounds as Missouri State got past Indiana State 79-70 on Tuesday night.

Prim made 18 of 21 foul shots. Jaylen Minnett tied a season high with 22 points for Missouri State (20-8, 11-4). Lu’Cye Patterson added 10 points. Isiaih Mosley had seven rebounds.

Cooper Neese had 23 points and six rebounds for the Sycamores (11-15, 4-10 Missouri Valley Conference). Kailex Stephens added 14 points. Cameron Henry had 12 points and seven rebounds.

___

        Insight by Wickr: This survey of five agencies highlights the new perspectives agencies now have for securing their systems, data and people from the ever-changing nature of cyber threats.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|22 Special Air Warfare Symposium
2|22 FASTTR on AWS: Reduce the Time and Cost...
2|22 Slack Presents a Connected Workplace
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Getting ready to deploy