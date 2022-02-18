Princeton 69, Brown 50

PRINCETON (18-5)
Evbuomwan 4-8 1-2 9, Friberg 5-8 1-2 15, Langborg 6-12 0-0 15, Llewellyn 6-13 0-0 13, Wright 2-5 0-2 5, Allocco 2-6 0-1 5, Barnes 1-3 0-0 3, Johns 0-0 2-3 2, Martini 0-0 0-0 0, Gakwasi 1-2 0-0 2, Hooks 0-0 0-0 0, Peters 0-1 0-0 0, O’Connell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 4-10 69.
BROWN (12-14)
Choh 8-15 1-2 18, Gainey 2-4 0-0 4, Lilly 3-12 0-0 6, Meren 1-3 0-0 2, Wojcik 3-9 0-0 7, Cowan 0-2 0-0 0, Ferrari 1-5 0-0 3, Mitchell 1-2 0-0 2, Friday 1-9 3-4 6, Cooley 0-0 2-4 2, Kloman 0-0 0-0 0, Ndur 0-0 0-0 0, Watts 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-61 6-10 50.
Halftime_Princeton 34-24. 3-Point Goals_Princeton 11-32 (Friberg 4-7, Langborg 3-6, Barnes 1-2, Allocco 1-4, Wright 1-4, Llewellyn 1-6, Evbuomwan 0-1, Gakwasi 0-1, Peters 0-1), Brown 4-18 (Choh 1-1, Ferrari 1-4, Friday 1-4, Wojcik 1-5, Lilly 0-1, Meren 0-1, Cowan 0-2). Rebounds_Princeton 41 (Evbuomwan 9), Brown 34 (Choh, Gainey 10). Assists_Princeton 14 (Evbuomwan, Llewellyn 5), Brown 7 (Choh, Lilly, Friday 2). Total Fouls_Princeton 14, Brown 15. A_475 (2,800).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.