Princeton 85, Columbia 63

PRINCETON (16-5)

Evbuomwan 3-6 1-1 7, Friberg 6-14 0-0 17, Langborg 4-11 2-2 13, Llewellyn 5-12 0-0 10, Wright 10-19 0-0 27, Allocco 2-2 0-0 4, Barnes 1-2 0-2 2, Johns 0-1 0-0 0, Adebayo 0-0 0-0 0, Bagin 0-0 0-0 0, Gakwasi 0-0 0-0 0, Hooks 0-0 2-2 2, Martini 0-0 0-0 0, O’Connell 0-0 0-0 0, Peters 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 32-68 5-7 85.

COLUMBIA (4-16)

Harding 2-6 0-0 4, Murphy 6-16 2-2 14, Nweke 6-11 2-3 14, De La Rosa 6-12 2-2 15, Shockley-Okeke 2-12 0-0 5, Bolster 0-1 0-0 0, Cooper 3-5 1-1 9, Tavroff 1-1 0-0 2, Milstein 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 7-8 63.

Halftime_Princeton 46-30. 3-Point Goals_Princeton 16-42 (Wright 7-14, Friberg 5-13, Langborg 3-8, Peters 1-1, Evbuomwan 0-1, Johns 0-1, Llewellyn 0-4), Columbia 4-18 (Cooper 2-3, De La Rosa 1-3, Shockley-Okeke 1-4, Nweke 0-1, Murphy 0-7). Rebounds_Princeton 43 (Evbuomwan 11), Columbia 31 (Murphy 11). Assists_Princeton 18 (Evbuomwan 6), Columbia 9 (Harding 4). Total Fouls_Princeton 12, Columbia 12. A_84 (2,500).

