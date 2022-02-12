Princeton hosts Dartmouth following Barry’s 21-point performance

Dartmouth Big Green (5-14, 2-6 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (16-5, 6-2 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Princeton -7; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth takes on the Princeton Tigers after Brendan Barry scored 21 points in Dartmouth’s 62-60 loss to the Brown Bears.

The Tigers have gone 11-1 at home. Princeton leads the Ivy League averaging 80.9 points and is shooting 48.7%.

The Big Green have gone 2-6 against Ivy League opponents. Dartmouth ranks eighth in the Ivy League with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Aaryn Rai averaging 4.9.

The Tigers and Big Green match up Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Wright is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Drew Friberg is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Princeton.

Rai is averaging 10.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Big Green. Barry is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Big Green: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

