Pro Bowl MVPs

Most Outstanding Player Award winners since the Pro Bowl began in 1971 (in 1971 and 72, an outstanding back and an outstanding lineman were chosen):
2022 — Offense: Justin Herbert, QB, L.A. Chargers; Defense: Maxx Crosby, DE, Las Vegas.
2021 — No Game (COVID-19)
2020 — Offense: Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore; Defense: Calais Campbell, DE, Jacksonville.
2019 — Offense: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City; Defense: Jamal Adams, S, New York Jets
2018 — Offense: Delanie Walker, TE, Tennessee; Defense: Von Miller, LB, Denver.
2017 — Offense: Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City. Defense: Lorenzo Alexander, LB, Buffalo.
2016 — Offense: Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle. Defense: Michael Bennett, DE, Seattle.
2015 — Offense: Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit. Defense: J.J. Watt, DE, Houston.
2014 — Offense: Nick Foles, QB, Philadelphia. Defense: Derrick Johnson, LB, Kansas City.
2013 — Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota
2012 — Brandon Marshall, WR, Miami
2011 — DeAngelo Hall, CB, Washington
2010 — Matt Schaub, QB, Houston
2009 — Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona
2008 — Adrian Peterson, RB, Minnesota
2007 — Carson Palmer, QB, Cincinnati
2006 — Derrick Brooks, LB, Tampa Bay
2005 — Peyton Manning, QB, Indianapolis
2004 — Marc Bulger, QB, St. Louis
2003 — Ricky Williams, RB, Miami
2002 — Rich Gannon, QB, Oakland
2001 — Rich Gannon, QB, Oakland
2000 — Randy Moss, WR, Minnesota
1999 — Ty Law, CB, New England and Keyshawn Johnson, WR, New York Jets
1998 — Warren Moon, QB, Seattle
1997 — Mark Brunell, QB, Jacksonville
1996 — Jerry Rice, WR, San Francisco
1995 — Marshall Faulk, RB, Indianapolis
1994 — Andre Rison, WR, Atlanta
1993 — Steve Tasker, WR, Buffalo
1992 — Michael Irvin, WR, Dallas
1991 — Jim Kelly, QB, Buffalo
1990 — Jerry Gray, CB, Los Angeles Rams
1989 — Randall Cunningham, QB, Philadelphia
1988 — Bruce Smith, DE, Buffalo
1987 — Reggie White, DE, Philadelphia
1986 — Phil Simms, QB, New York Giants
1985 — Mark Gastineau, DE, New York Jets
1984 — Joe Theismann, QB, Washington
1983 — Dan Fouts, QB, San Diego, and John Jefferson, WR, Green Bay
1982 — Lee Roy Selmon, DE, Tampa Bay, and Kellen Winslow, TE, San Diego
1981 — Ed Murray, PK, Detroit
1980 — Chuck Muncie, RB, New Orleans
1979 — Ahmad Rashad, WR, Minnesota
1978 — Walter Payton, RB, Chicago
1977 — Mel Blount, DB, Pittsburgh
1976 — Billy “White Shoes” Johnson, WR, Houston
1975 — James Harris, QB, Los Angeles
1974 — Garo Yepremian, PK, Miami
1973 — O.J Simpson, RB, Buffalo
1972 — Back-Jan Stenerud, PK, Kansas City; Lineman-Willie Lanier, LB, Kansas City
1971 — Back-Mel Renfro, WR, Dallas; Lineman-Fred Carr, LB, Green Bay
