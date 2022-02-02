Pullin, UC Riverside Highlanders square off against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (11-5, 6-0 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (11-7, 4-3 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Noel Coleman and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors visit Zyon Pullin and the UC Riverside Highlanders in Big West play Thursday.

The Highlanders have gone 6-3 in home games. UC Riverside ranks eighth in college basketball with 28.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Callum McRae averaging 6.5.

The Rainbow Warriors are 6-0 in Big West play. Hawaii is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Highlanders and Rainbow Warriors square off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McRae is averaging 8.8 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Highlanders. Dominick Pickett is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

JoVon McClanahan is averaging 6.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Rainbow Warriors. Coleman is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 63.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 8-2, averaging 67.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.