Purdue 70, Illinois 54

ILLINOIS (6-16)
Bostic 2-5 2-4 6, Rubin 2-3 0-1 4, McKenzie 4-10 4-8 12, Nye 2-5 0-0 4, Oden 0-1 0-0 0, Porter 2-2 5-10 9, Lopes 3-6 0-0 6, Anastasieska 1-2 2-2 4, Brown 1-8 0-0 2, Peebles 3-10 0-1 7, Amusan 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 20-54 13-26 54
PURDUE (15-11)
Woltman 4-10 3-4 11, Ellis 1-11 5-5 7, Hardin 2-8 0-0 6, Layden 2-13 0-0 5, Terry 5-10 1-4 11, Moore 4-9 5-6 14, Smith 2-3 0-0 4, Learn 6-9 0-0 12, Totals 26-73 14-19 70
|Illinois
|11
|20
|7
|16
|—
|54
|Purdue
|7
|25
|18
|20
|—
|70
3-Point Goals_Illinois 1-13 (McKenzie 0-1, Nye 0-3, Brown 0-2, Peebles 1-5, Amusan 0-2), Purdue 4-23 (Ellis 0-3, Hardin 2-8, Layden 1-7, Terry 0-1, Moore 1-3, Smith 0-1). Assists_Illinois 9 (Peebles 5), Purdue 17 (Terry 7). Fouled Out_Purdue Learn. Rebounds_Illinois 40 (Bostic 15), Purdue 45 (Terry 17). Total Fouls_Illinois 19, Purdue 21. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,983.
