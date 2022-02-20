Purdue 70, Rutgers 59

PURDUE (16-11)
Woltman 3-3 3-4 9, Ellis 6-14 5-6 20, Hardin 1-6 0-0 3, Layden 6-14 0-0 15, Terry 0-2 0-0 0, Moore 2-7 2-2 6, Smith 2-5 0-0 4, Learn 6-9 1-1 13, Totals 26-60 11-13 70
RUTGERS (9-18)
Brown 4-8 1-3 9, Singleton 3-7 3-4 9, Lassiter 1-3 0-0 3, Mason 2-7 2-2 8, Petree 3-8 2-2 9, Dickson 2-7 3-4 7, Morris 0-1 0-0 0, Sidibe 6-8 0-0 12, Cornwell 1-2 0-1 2, Totals 22-51 11-16 59
|Purdue
|15
|18
|15
|22
|—
|70
|Rutgers
|16
|13
|16
|14
|—
|59
3-Point Goals_Purdue 7-30 (Ellis 3-8, Hardin 1-6, Layden 3-11, Terry 0-1, Moore 0-2, Smith 0-2), Rutgers 4-14 (Lassiter 1-3, Mason 2-5, Petree 1-4, Dickson 0-2). Assists_Purdue 17 (Layden 4, Terry 4), Rutgers 11 (Brown 3, Dickson 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Purdue 33 (Layden 6), Rutgers 32 (Singleton 7). Total Fouls_Purdue 12, Rutgers 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,961.
