Purdue 81, Penn St. 77

PENN ST. (9-14)
Camden 4-7 0-0 8, Hagans 4-5 1-1 9, Jekot 1-4 0-0 2, Kapinus 3-9 0-0 7, Marisa 9-24 10-11 31, Brigham 1-2 2-2 4, Beverley 3-6 0-0 8, Burke 0-3 0-0 0, Sabel 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 3-6 2-2 8, Totals 28-67 15-16 77
PURDUE (14-10)
Woltman 6-10 6-7 18, Ellis 5-11 2-2 12, Hardin 3-4 1-2 9, Layden 8-16 2-2 20, Terry 1-2 0-0 2, Moore 5-9 0-0 10, Smith 2-6 3-3 8, Learn 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 31-59 14-16 81
|Penn St.
|22
|11
|12
|32
|—
|77
|Purdue
|13
|21
|23
|24
|—
|81
3-Point Goals_Penn St. 6-17 (Camden 0-1, Jekot 0-3, Kapinus 1-2, Marisa 3-6, Beverley 2-3, Burke 0-2), Purdue 5-16 (Ellis 0-3, Hardin 2-3, Layden 2-6, Moore 0-1, Smith 1-3). Assists_Penn St. 15 (Marisa 7), Purdue 20 (Ellis 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Penn St. 27 (Marisa 7), Purdue 40 (Woltman 11). Total Fouls_Penn St. 16, Purdue 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,902.
