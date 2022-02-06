Purdue Fort Wayne plays Green Bay, seeks 5th straight home win

Green Bay Phoenix (4-17, 3-9 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-10, 7-6 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne -9.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Mastodons face Green Bay.

The Mastodons have gone 10-2 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 72.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Phoenix are 3-9 against Horizon opponents. Green Bay has a 1-12 record against opponents above .500.

The Mastodons and Phoenix square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Godfrey averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Jalon Pipkins is averaging 12.9 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Lucas Stieber is averaging 5.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Phoenix. Kamari McGee is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 26.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Phoenix: 2-8, averaging 63.4 points, 27.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

