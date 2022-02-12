Quinn, Lafayette Leopards to visit Taylor, Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Lafayette Leopards (7-15, 4-7 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (9-16, 7-6 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lehigh -3.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Neal Quinn and the Lafayette Leopards visit Evan Taylor and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in Patriot play Saturday.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 6-6 in home games. Lehigh is sixth in the Patriot scoring 67.4 points while shooting 44.5% from the field.

The Leopards are 4-7 against Patriot opponents. Lafayette is second in the Patriot with 15.9 assists per game led by Quinn averaging 3.8.

The Mountain Hawks and Leopards square off Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Keith Higgins Jr. is shooting 41.0% and averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games for Lehigh.

Tyrone Perry is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, while averaging 11.1 points. Quinn is averaging 11.8 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 2.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Leopards: 4-6, averaging 62.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.