Quinn leads Lafayette against Boston University after 20-point showing

Lafayette Leopards (10-17, 7-9 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (19-10, 10-6 Patriot)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette faces the Boston University Terriers after Neal Quinn scored 20 points in Lafayette’s 84-61 victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Terriers are 9-4 on their home court. Boston University is fourth in the Patriot in rebounding with 32.2 rebounds. Sukhmail Mathon leads the Terriers with 9.9 boards.

The Leopards have gone 7-9 against Patriot opponents. Lafayette is fifth in the Patriot scoring 68.0 points per game and is shooting 43.7%.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Terriers won the last meeting 81-62 on Jan. 27. Javante McCoy scored 17 points points to help lead the Terriers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCoy is scoring 16.6 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Terriers. Mathon is averaging 12.4 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 55.1% over the last 10 games for Boston University.

Quinn is scoring 14.9 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Leopards. Tyrone Perry is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Leopards: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

