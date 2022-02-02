Trending:
Quinn scores 22 to carry Lafayette past American 71-62

The Associated Press
February 2, 2022 10:24 pm
EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Neal Quinn tied a career-high 22 points and had 10 rebounds and Leo O’Boyle scored 19 points and Lafayette beat American 71-62 on Wednesday night.

Tyrone Perry scored 14 points and CJ Fulton had seven rebounds and seven assists for Lafayette (6-14, 3-6 Patriot League).

Colin Smalls scored 16 points, Matt Delaney 13 and Elijah Stephens 10 for the Eagles (6-15, 2-7).

Lafayette also defeated American 69-56 on Jan. 24.

