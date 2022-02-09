Trending:
Quinnipiac 69, Fairfield 60

The Associated Press
February 9, 2022 9:19 pm
< a min read
      

QUINNIPIAC (12-10)

Marfo 2-4 1-2 5, Rigoni 1-5 0-0 3, Balanc 7-9 9-13 23, Jones 7-15 0-0 15, Chenery 5-11 1-1 12, Williams 3-7 0-0 7, Riggins 1-1 0-0 2, Kortright 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-54 11-16 69.

FAIRFIELD (10-13)

Cook 4-12 2-6 10, Benning 1-12 6-6 9, Cruz 3-10 0-0 6, Green 4-6 0-0 9, Wojcik 0-3 0-0 0, Long 4-8 0-0 11, Leach 2-6 1-2 6, Jeanne-Rose 1-4 0-0 3, Maidoh 2-2 0-1 4, Crisler 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 22-66 9-15 60.

Halftime_Quinnipiac 36-29. 3-Point Goals_Quinnipiac 4-12 (Chenery 1-2, Jones 1-2, Rigoni 1-3, Williams 1-3, Balanc 0-1, Kortright 0-1), Fairfield 7-23 (Long 3-4, Green 1-2, Jeanne-Rose 1-2, Leach 1-4, Benning 1-7, Cruz 0-1, Wojcik 0-1, Crisler 0-2). Rebounds_Quinnipiac 33 (Marfo 8), Fairfield 36 (Cook 16). Assists_Quinnipiac 7 (Jones 3), Fairfield 9 (Benning 3). Total Fouls_Quinnipiac 17, Fairfield 13. A_1,072 (9,000).

