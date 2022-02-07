Quisenberry, Fordham Rams to visit Holmes, Saint Bonaventure Bonnies

Fordham Rams (10-11, 3-6 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (12-7, 4-4 A-10)

Olean, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A-10 foes Saint Bonaventure and Fordham square off on Tuesday.

The Bonnies are 7-2 on their home court. Saint Bonaventure ranks sixth in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 31.8 rebounds. Osun Osunniyi paces the Bonnies with 7.6 boards.

The Rams are 3-6 in A-10 play. Fordham is fourth in the A-10 with 33.2 rebounds per game led by Chuba Ohams averaging 10.6.

The Bonnies and Rams square off Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Holmes is scoring 14.8 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Bonnies. Jalen Adaway is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Darius Quisenberry averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc. Ohams is averaging 8.4 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Fordham.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Rams: 3-7, averaging 63.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

