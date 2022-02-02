Radford 64, Charleston Southern 52

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (4-17)

Bowser 0-2 1-2 1, Buskey 5-13 0-1 13, Chavez 2-4 0-0 5, Harris 0-4 1-2 1, Faye 4-10 2-2 12, Florence 4-8 0-0 9, Kelly 1-5 2-2 4, Moore 2-2 2-2 7, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 8-11 52.

RADFORD (7-14)

Jules 3-5 2-2 8, Mangum 1-1 2-4 5, Hart 3-7 0-0 8, Jeffers 4-10 2-3 10, Lipscomb 1-2 0-1 2, Joseph 2-6 2-2 8, Stapleton 3-4 0-0 6, Williams 4-7 1-1 9, Djonkam 2-4 0-1 4, McNeil 1-1 0-0 3, C.Walker 0-1 1-4 1. Totals 24-48 10-18 64.

Halftime_Charleston Southern 24-21. 3-Point Goals_Charleston Southern 8-22 (Buskey 3-7, Faye 2-6, Moore 1-1, Chavez 1-2, Florence 1-3, Harris 0-3), Radford 6-17 (Joseph 2-4, Hart 2-6, Mangum 1-1, McNeil 1-1, Lipscomb 0-1, Jeffers 0-2, Williams 0-2). Rebounds_Charleston Southern 28 (Kelly 6), Radford 31 (Jules 8). Assists_Charleston Southern 8 (Chavez 4), Radford 8 (Jeffers 3). Total Fouls_Charleston Southern 20, Radford 15. A_1,099 (3,205).

