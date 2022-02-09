On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rapids winger Galván has knee surgery, to miss MLS season

The Associated Press
February 9, 2022 5:14 pm
< a min read
      

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Rapids winger Braian Galván will miss the entire Major League Soccer season following surgery to repair a torn right ACL.

The 21-year-old Argentine also had damage repaired to his medial and lateral meniscus, the team said Wednesday. Rehabilitation is expected to last nine months.

Galván joined the Rapids midway through the 2020 season on a free transfer from Argentina’s Atlético Colón. He has three goals in 35 appearances in all competitions, including two goals in 25 league matches last year.

___

        Insight by Wickr: This survey of five agencies highlights the new perspectives agencies now have for securing their systems, data and people from the ever-changing nature of cyber threats.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|16 Tech Expo for Fort Meade
2|16 Basic Contracting for GSA Schedules
2|16 VMware Tallahassee Day
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Customs and Border Protection examines imported flowers in Miami