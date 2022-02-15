Records leads Colgate against Army after 21-point game

Colgate Raiders (14-11, 11-2 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (13-13, 7-7 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate visits the Army Black Knights after Keegan Records scored 21 points in Colgate’s 69-61 win over the Lafayette Leopards.

The Black Knights have gone 9-3 at home. Army is 7-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Raiders are 11-2 against Patriot opponents. Colgate scores 75.2 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Patriot play. The Raiders won the last meeting 76-57 on Jan. 10. Jack Ferguson scored 14 points to help lead the Raiders to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Rucker is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Black Knights. Chris Mann is averaging 9.0 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Army.

Records is averaging 9.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Raiders. Tucker Richardson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Raiders: 9-1, averaging 75.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.