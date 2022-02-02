Trending:
Reid propels Gardner-Webb to 65-59 victory over HIgh Point

The Associated Press
February 2, 2022 11:05 pm
HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Kareem Reid scored 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting to lead Gardner-Webb to a 65-59 victory over High Point on Wednesday night.

Ludovic Dufeal finished with 10 points and five rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (12-10, 6-3 Big South Conference), who have won three straight.

John-Michael Wright had 23 points to pace the Panthers (9-13, 3-5). Jaden House scored 14.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

