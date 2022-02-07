Reyna leads Alabama State against Southern after 25-point game

Alabama State Hornets (7-16, 5-5 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (12-10, 7-2 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern -11.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State visits the Southern Jaguars after Juan Reyna scored 25 points in Alabama State’s 80-72 win over the Grambling Tigers.

The Jaguars have gone 7-0 at home. Southern leads the SWAC with 13.4 assists per game led by Jayden Saddler averaging 4.4.

The Hornets are 5-5 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State is seventh in the SWAC with 29.5 rebounds per game led by Jordan O’Neal averaging 5.3.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrone Lyons is averaging 13.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Jaguars. Saddler is averaging 11.9 points, 4.3 assists and two steals over the last 10 games for Southern.

DJ Jackson is averaging 4.4 points for the Hornets. Kenny Strawbridge is averaging 10.5 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 28.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

