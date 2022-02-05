Reynolds leads Saint Joseph’s (PA) against Fordham after 21-point game

Fordham Rams (10-10, 3-5 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (9-11, 3-6 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) -4.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts the Fordham Rams after Erik Reynolds II scored 21 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 80-69 loss to the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Hawks are 7-4 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks sixth in the A-10 with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Ejike Obinna averaging 2.4.

The Rams are 3-5 against A-10 opponents. Fordham is second in the A-10 with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Chuba Ohams averaging 8.1.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Hall is averaging 14.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Hawks. Taylor Funk is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Darius Quisenberry is averaging 17.7 points and 1.5 steals for the Rams. Ohams is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 3-7, averaging 69.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.