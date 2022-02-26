Rhode Island Rams face the Duquesne Dukes on 3-game slide

Duquesne Dukes (6-20, 1-13 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (13-13, 4-10 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rhode Island -12; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island looks to stop its three-game slide when the Rams play Duquesne.

The Rams have gone 9-4 in home games. Rhode Island ranks third in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 64.2 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

The Dukes have gone 1-13 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne is ninth in the A-10 with 31.3 rebounds per game led by Kevin Easley Jr. averaging 6.5.

The Rams and Dukes face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makhel Mitchell is shooting 54.6% and averaging 11.2 points for the Rams. Makhi Mitchell is averaging 6.8 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

Amir “Primo” Spears is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Dukes. Tre Williams is averaging 7.3 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 1-9, averaging 59.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Dukes: 0-10, averaging 53.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

