Rhode Island visits Saint Bonaventure after Adaway’s 21-point game

Rhode Island Rams (13-12, 4-9 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (17-7, 9-4 A-10)

Olean, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Bonaventure -8.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure hosts the Rhode Island Rams after Jalen Adaway scored 21 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 81-55 win against the Duquesne Dukes.

The Bonnies have gone 11-2 in home games. Saint Bonaventure scores 72.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Rams are 4-9 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bonnies and Rams match up Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Lofton is averaging 13.2 points, 6.1 assists and two steals for the Bonnies. Adaway is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Makhel Mitchell is averaging 11.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Rams. Makhi Mitchell is averaging 6.5 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Rams: 2-8, averaging 60.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

