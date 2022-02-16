Rhoden and the Seton Hall Pirates visit conference foe No. 24 UConn

Seton Hall Pirates (16-9, 6-7 Big East) at UConn Huskies (17-7, 8-5 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UConn -5.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 UConn takes on Seton Hall in a matchup of Big East teams.

The Huskies have gone 10-2 in home games. UConn is second in the Big East with 34.8 points per game in the paint led by Adama Sanogo averaging 9.7.

The Pirates are 6-7 against conference opponents. Seton Hall is the top team in the Big East allowing just 62.2 points per game while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The teams square off for the 17th time in conference play this season. The Pirates won the last matchup 90-87 on Jan. 8. Kadary Richmond scored 27 points to help lead the Pirates to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: R.J. Cole averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Sanogo is averaging 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games for UConn.

Richmond is averaging 8.9 points, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Pirates. Jared Rhoden is averaging 9.2 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 36.6% over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 37.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

