Rice 91, UTSA 78

UTSA (8-15)

Ford 0-1 0-0 0, Germany 10-14 0-1 20, Czumbel 1-3 0-0 2, Ivy-Curry 3-17 3-4 10, McNeill 6-11 0-0 12, Addo-Ankrah 5-6 0-0 15, Bofinger 4-5 2-3 10, Deing 3-8 0-0 7, Farmer 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 33-66 5-8 78.

RICE (13-8)

Fiedler 8-13 6-7 22, Evee 7-11 0-0 16, Mullins 0-3 3-4 3, Olivari 4-7 2-2 12, Pierre 7-10 2-2 19, Poteat 5-6 2-4 12, McBride 2-2 1-4 5, Sheffield 0-1 2-2 2, Abercrombie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-53 18-25 91.

Halftime_Rice 44-40. 3-Point Goals_UTSA 7-16 (Addo-Ankrah 5-6, Deing 1-3, Ivy-Curry 1-6, Czumbel 0-1), Rice 7-14 (Pierre 3-5, Olivari 2-3, Evee 2-4, Mullins 0-2). Rebounds_UTSA 28 (Germany 9), Rice 29 (Olivari 13). Assists_UTSA 18 (Ivy-Curry 9), Rice 20 (Evee 5). Total Fouls_UTSA 17, Rice 11. A_1,638 (5,750).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.