Richardson leads Oregon against No. 12 UCLA after 22-point performance

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 2:02 am
UCLA Bruins (21-5, 12-4 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (17-10, 10-6 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon -3; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon faces the No. 12 UCLA Bruins after Will Richardson scored 22 points in Oregon’s 84-81 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Ducks are 11-4 in home games. Oregon ranks seventh in the Pac-12 in team defense, giving up 68.0 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The Bruins have gone 12-4 against Pac-12 opponents. UCLA averages 73.7 points and has outscored opponents by 11.8 points per game.

The teams meet for the 17th time in conference play this season. The Ducks won 84-81 in the last matchup on Jan. 14. Jacob Young led the Ducks with 23 points, and Johnny Juzang led the Bruins with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richardson is averaging 15.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Ducks. Young is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

Tyger Campbell is averaging 11.7 points and 4.4 assists for the Bruins. Juzang is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

