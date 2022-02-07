Richmond 62, George Mason 59

GEORGE MASON (11-9)

Henry 2-6 0-2 4, Cooper 3-8 0-0 7, Gaines 4-11 9-9 17, Johnson 4-8 4-4 13, Schwartz 4-11 1-1 11, Jones 1-3 0-0 3, Buchanan 0-1 0-0 0, Frazier 2-2 0-0 4, Hartwell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 14-16 59.

RICHMOND (16-8)

Burton 4-12 4-5 14, Cayo 1-3 0-0 2, Golden 5-10 1-2 11, Gilyard 8-14 0-0 23, Gustavson 3-8 0-1 7, Grace 1-5 0-0 3, Sherod 0-2 0-0 0, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Crabtree 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 22-56 7-10 62.

Halftime_George Mason 31-29. 3-Point Goals_George Mason 5-16 (Schwartz 2-4, Jones 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Cooper 1-4, Buchanan 0-1, Gaines 0-2), Richmond 11-33 (Gilyard 7-12, Burton 2-6, Grace 1-5, Gustavson 1-5, Wilson 0-1, Golden 0-2, Sherod 0-2). Fouled Out_Schwartz. Rebounds_George Mason 40 (Johnson 10), Richmond 24 (Burton, Cayo, Golden 5). Assists_George Mason 8 (Gaines 4), Richmond 12 (Gilyard, Grace 3). Total Fouls_George Mason 14, Richmond 14.

