Richmond 71, St. Bonaventure 61

ST. BONAVENTURE (12-7)

Osunniyi 5-7 0-0 10, Adaway 6-12 1-2 16, Holmes 4-10 0-1 9, Lofton 3-7 0-0 8, Welch 4-12 0-0 11, Adams 1-1 0-0 2, Coulibaly 2-4 1-2 5. Totals 25-53 2-5 61.

RICHMOND (15-8)

Burton 13-20 7-9 36, Cayo 3-7 0-0 6, Golden 5-9 2-2 12, Gilyard 1-6 0-0 3, Gustavson 2-6 4-4 9, Grace 2-4 0-0 5, Sherod 0-2 0-0 0, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Crabtree 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 13-15 71.

Halftime_Richmond 38-31. 3-Point Goals_St. Bonaventure 9-22 (Adaway 3-7, Welch 3-10, Lofton 2-3, Holmes 1-2), Richmond 6-23 (Burton 3-6, Grace 1-2, Gustavson 1-5, Gilyard 1-6, Sherod 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Golden 0-2). Rebounds_St. Bonaventure 22 (Osunniyi 7), Richmond 33 (Golden 10). Assists_St. Bonaventure 15 (Lofton 6), Richmond 15 (Gilyard 8). Total Fouls_St. Bonaventure 12, Richmond 10. A_5,803 (7,201).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.