Richmond 84, George Washington 71

The Associated Press
February 22, 2022 8:53 pm
RICHMOND (17-10)

Burton 5-8 5-5 17, Cayo 9-11 1-4 19, Golden 6-11 3-3 15, Gilyard 4-7 3-3 15, Gustavson 1-3 0-0 2, Grace 2-4 2-2 7, Sherod 2-7 0-0 6, Crabtree 1-2 0-0 3, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-54 14-17 84.

GEORGE WASHINGTON (11-15)

Dean 3-3 0-0 6, Samuels 0-1 0-0 0, Bamisile 11-22 4-4 29, Bishop 4-15 2-3 13, Freeman 6-13 5-5 19, Lindo 2-5 0-1 4, Adams 0-4 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 11-13 71.

Halftime_Richmond 39-35. 3-Point Goals_Richmond 10-24 (Gilyard 4-7, Burton 2-2, Sherod 2-7, Crabtree 1-1, Grace 1-3, Gustavson 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Golden 0-2), George Washington 8-23 (Bamisile 3-8, Bishop 3-8, Freeman 2-3, Adams 0-1, Samuels 0-1, Lindo 0-2). Rebounds_Richmond 34 (Cayo 8), George Washington 29 (Bamisile, Lindo 7). Assists_Richmond 15 (Golden 6), George Washington 14 (Freeman 5). Total Fouls_Richmond 15, George Washington 12.

