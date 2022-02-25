Richmond narrowly beats Saint Louis 68-66

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tyler Burton had 23 points to lead Richmond past Saint Louis 68-66.

Francis Okoro converted a two-point play with 2:45 left to pull Saint Louis within two, but the Spiders were able to hold off the Billikens.

Jacob Gilyard had 15 points for Richmond (19-10, 10-6 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Nick Sherod added 13 points.

Francis Okoro scored a career-high 23 points for the Billikens (19-10, 10-6). Fred Thatch Jr. added 15 points.

The Spiders evened the season series against the Billikens. Saint Louis defeated Richmond 76-69 on Jan. 2.

