Richmond narrowly beats Saint Louis 68-66

The Associated Press
February 25, 2022 9:28 pm
< a min read
      

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tyler Burton had 23 points to lead Richmond past Saint Louis 68-66.

Francis Okoro converted a two-point play with 2:45 left to pull Saint Louis within two, but the Spiders were able to hold off the Billikens.

Jacob Gilyard had 15 points for Richmond (19-10, 10-6 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Nick Sherod added 13 points.

Francis Okoro scored a career-high 23 points for the Billikens (19-10, 10-6). Fred Thatch Jr. added 15 points.

The Spiders evened the season series against the Billikens. Saint Louis defeated Richmond 76-69 on Jan. 2.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

