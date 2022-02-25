Richmond takes home win streak into matchup with Saint Louis

Saint Louis Billikens (19-9, 10-5 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (18-10, 9-6 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Richmond -2.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Spiders face Saint Louis.

The Spiders have gone 10-3 at home. Richmond is sixth in the A-10 with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Burton averaging 5.8.

The Billikens are 10-5 against conference opponents. Saint Louis has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Billikens won the last meeting 76-69 on Jan. 2. Yuri Collins scored 24 points to help lead the Billikens to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burton is shooting 46.9% and averaging 16.6 points for the Spiders. Jacob Gilyard is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Richmond.

Collins is averaging 11.4 points, 8.1 assists and two steals for the Billikens. Francis Okoro is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Billikens: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

