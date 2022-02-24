Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Richmond takes home win streak into matchup with Saint Louis

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Saint Louis Billikens (19-9, 10-5 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (18-10, 9-6 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Spiders face Saint Louis.

The Spiders are 10-3 in home games. Richmond is seventh in the A-10 with 31.4 points per game in the paint led by Grant Golden averaging 8.4.

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

The Billikens are 10-5 in A-10 play. Saint Louis is the A-10 leader with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Francis Okoro averaging 5.0.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Billikens won the last matchup 76-69 on Jan. 2. Yuri Collins scored 24 points to help lead the Billikens to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Burton is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Spiders. Jacob Gilyard is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Richmond.

Gibson Jimerson is averaging 16.2 points for the Billikens. Collins is averaging 8.4 points and 5.2 assists over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Billikens: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|2 Patch Barracks Tech Expo
3|2 If You Aren't Worried About...
3|2 GSAXcess Training - Reporting Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!