On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rider 70, Niagara 68

The Associated Press
February 25, 2022 9:20 pm
< a min read
      

NIAGARA (12-14)

Kuakumensah 6-10 3-3 16, Traore 1-1 1-4 3, R.Brown 3-6 0-0 8, Hammond 6-15 3-4 18, Thomasson 7-12 0-1 14, Cintron 1-2 1-1 3, Roberts 1-4 0-0 3, Iorio 1-3 1-2 3, Mackey 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 9-15 68.

RIDER (11-16)

James 2-5 4-4 8, Ogemuno-Johnson 6-8 1-2 13, Vaughn 4-9 1-2 9, Murray 8-17 1-2 18, Powell 4-13 5-6 14, Pope 1-4 2-2 4, McKeithan 0-0 0-1 0, Benson 1-1 0-0 2, Altman 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-58 14-19 70.

Halftime_Rider 29-21. 3-Point Goals_Niagara 7-21 (Hammond 3-7, R.Brown 2-3, Kuakumensah 1-2, Roberts 1-3, Iorio 0-2, Mackey 0-2, Thomasson 0-2), Rider 2-13 (Murray 1-3, Powell 1-5, Pope 0-1, James 0-2, Vaughn 0-2). Rebounds_Niagara 26 (Hammond 11), Rider 34 (Vaughn 11). Assists_Niagara 8 (Hammond, Thomasson 4), Rider 9 (Murray, McKeithan 3). Total Fouls_Niagara 16, Rider 16. A_1,650 (1,950).

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|4 USAG Wiesbaden/Clay Kaserne Technology...
3|4 Seattle Cyber Security Summit
3|4 Cohesion out of Chaos: Understanding...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!