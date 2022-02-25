Rider 70, Niagara 68

NIAGARA (12-14)
Kuakumensah 6-10 3-3 16, Traore 1-1 1-4 3, R.Brown 3-6 0-0 8, Hammond 6-15 3-4 18, Thomasson 7-12 0-1 14, Cintron 1-2 1-1 3, Roberts 1-4 0-0 3, Iorio 1-3 1-2 3, Mackey 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 9-15 68.
RIDER (11-16)
James 2-5 4-4 8, Ogemuno-Johnson 6-8 1-2 13, Vaughn 4-9 1-2 9, Murray 8-17 1-2 18, Powell 4-13 5-6 14, Pope 1-4 2-2 4, McKeithan 0-0 0-1 0, Benson 1-1 0-0 2, Altman 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-58 14-19 70.
Halftime_Rider 29-21. 3-Point Goals_Niagara 7-21 (Hammond 3-7, R.Brown 2-3, Kuakumensah 1-2, Roberts 1-3, Iorio 0-2, Mackey 0-2, Thomasson 0-2), Rider 2-13 (Murray 1-3, Powell 1-5, Pope 0-1, James 0-2, Vaughn 0-2). Rebounds_Niagara 26 (Hammond 11), Rider 34 (Vaughn 11). Assists_Niagara 8 (Hammond, Thomasson 4), Rider 9 (Murray, McKeithan 3). Total Fouls_Niagara 16, Rider 16. A_1,650 (1,950).
