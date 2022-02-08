Rider 76, Manhattan 67

MANHATTAN (11-10)
Diallo 2-3 0-0 5, Williams 0-0 1-2 1, Buchanan 3-12 2-2 11, Nelson 3-14 2-4 8, Perez 8-15 7-8 26, Roberts 5-7 1-4 11, Reid 1-1 0-0 3, Brennen 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 22-55 15-22 67.
RIDER (9-13)
James 8-10 0-0 16, Ogemuno-Johnson 1-4 2-5 4, Vaughn 6-11 8-9 20, Murray 9-15 1-3 21, Powell 3-12 6-6 13, Altman 0-1 0-0 0, Benson 0-2 2-2 2, Pope 0-2 0-0 0, McKeithan 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 19-25 76.
Halftime_38-38. 3-Point Goals_Manhattan 8-23 (Buchanan 3-7, Perez 3-8, Reid 1-1, Diallo 1-2, Brennen 0-1, Nelson 0-4), Rider 3-15 (Murray 2-4, Powell 1-6, James 0-1, McKeithan 0-1, Vaughn 0-1, Benson 0-2). Rebounds_Manhattan 31 (Roberts 12), Rider 37 (Vaughn 11). Assists_Manhattan 10 (Nelson 5), Rider 14 (Powell 6). Total Fouls_Manhattan 18, Rider 19. A_1,289 (1,950).
