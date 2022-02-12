Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Robert Morris visits Youngstown State following Akuchie’s 34-point outing

The Associated Press
February 12, 2022 3:22 am
1 min read
      

Robert Morris Colonials (6-19, 4-12 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (16-10, 10-6 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State faces the Robert Morris Colonials after Michael Akuchie scored 34 points in Youngstown State’s 82-69 victory over the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Penguins have gone 10-5 at home. Youngstown State is 4-6 against opponents over .500.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

The Colonials are 4-12 in Horizon play. Robert Morris is eighth in the Horizon with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Kahliel Spear averaging 2.1.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Penguins won 64-60 in the last matchup on Jan. 6. Akuchie led the Penguins with 19 points, and Rasheem Dunn led the Colonials with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevin Olison is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, while averaging 12.5 points. Dwayne Cohill is shooting 49.6% and averaging 18.2 points over the past 10 games for Youngstown State.

Michael Green III is averaging 10.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Colonials. Spear is averaging 15.9 points and 9.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Colonials: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|18 Modular Efficient Laser Technology...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Volley for serve!