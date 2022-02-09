Roberts carries Stony Brook over UMass Lowell 87-85

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Anthony Roberts had 28 points, i ncluding the winning three-point play with 1.4 seconds left, and Stony Brook narrowly beat UMass Lowell 87-85 on Wednesday night.

After a three-point play by Allin Blunt with 7.2 seconds to go put the Hawks up 85-84, Roberts went the length of the court for the difficult layup.

Tykei Greene added 22 points and Frankie Policelli 15 for Stony Brook (14-10, 6-5 America East Conference).

Stony Brook totaled 49 points in the second half, a season best for the team.

John Hall scored a season-high 20 points for the River Hawks (12-11, 4-7). Ayinde Hikim added 15 points. Everette Hammond had 12 points.

___

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

