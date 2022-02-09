Robertson scores 2, Stars beat Predators 4-3

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson tipped in shots from John Klingberg twice on the power play, Luke Glendening scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Dallas Stars beat the Nashville Predators 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Roope Hintz had his team-leading 21st goal in the opener of a crucial stretch of eight consecutive games against Central Division opponents for the playoff-chasing Stars. Jake Oettinger stopped 20 shots.

The division rivals were playing for the first time since the All-Star break, which came with both on a roll. Dallas has now won six of eight, while Nashville lost for the second time in six games.

Matt Duchene scored his 22nd for the Predators, who erased one-goal deficits with each of their goals. Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin also scored for Nashville. All-Star Roman Josi had two assists. Juuse Saros had 23 saves.

BLACKHAWKS 4, OILERS 1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Alex DeBrincat had a goal and two assists as Chicago scored on its first two shots of the game and beat Edmonton.

Brandon Hagel, Dylan Strome and Kirby Dach also scored for the Blackhawks, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 40 shots — the fourth time this season he’s had at least that many.

Leon Draisaitl scored for the Oilers, who have lost two in a row and have just three wins in their last 11 at home. Mike Smith had 26 saves.

RED WINGS 6, FLYERS 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pius Suter and Robby Fabbri scored goals and defenseman Marc Staal made the save of the game to help Detroit beat Philadelphia.

Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond, Givani Smith and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the Red Wings, and Morris Seider had two assists. Alex Nedeljkovic had 21 saves.

Isaac Ratcliffe, Travis Sanheim and Scott Laughton scored for Philadelphia, which was 16-0-1 in its last 17 home games against Detroit. Carter Hart had 28 saves.

Staal was in a timely spot to change the complexion of the game midway through the first period. Max Willman’s shot knocked off goalie Alex Nedeljkovic and trickled toward the goal line. Staal swooped in, swiped the puck after it dinged the post and kept the game tied 2-all.

