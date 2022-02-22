Trending:
Robinson and the Fresno State Bulldogs visit conference foe Air Force

The Associated Press
February 22, 2022 1:22 am
1 min read
      

Fresno State Bulldogs (16-10, 6-7 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (10-15, 3-11 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Air Force -7.5; over/under is 117

BOTTOM LINE: MWC foes Air Force and Fresno State will play on Tuesday.

The Falcons have gone 6-5 at home. Air Force has a 5-13 record against opponents above .500.

The Bulldogs are 6-7 in conference games. Fresno State ranks ninth in the MWC scoring 27.9 points per game in the paint led by Orlando Robinson averaging 9.2.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J. Walker is averaging 15.5 points for the Falcons. Jake Heidbreder is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Air Force.

Robinson is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Isaiah Hill is averaging 8.6 points and 1.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 2-8, averaging 60.3 points, 21.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

