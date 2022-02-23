Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Roddy scores 26 to carry Colorado St. over Wyoming 61-55

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 11:56 pm
< a min read
      

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — David Roddy had 26 points and 11 rebounds as Colorado State defeated Wyoming 61-55 on Wednesday night.

Chandler Jacobs had 18 points and seven rebounds for Colorado State (22-4, 12-4 Mountain West Conference). Isaiah Stevens added 10 points and six assists.

Drake Jeffries had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Cowboys (22-5, 11-3). Xavier DuSell added 11 points. Graham Ike had 13 rebounds.

The Rams leveled the season series against the Cowboys. Wyoming defeated Colorado State 84-78 on Jan. 31.

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|2 Patch Barracks Tech Expo
3|2 If You Aren't Worried About...
3|2 GSAXcess Training - Reporting Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!