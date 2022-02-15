On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Ronaldo scores, Man U beats Brighton 2-0 and into EPL top 4

The Associated Press
February 15, 2022 5:26 pm
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — This time, Manchester United held on to its lead.

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his six-game goal drought by lashing in a 51st-minute goal to set United on its way to a 2-0 win over Brighton that moved the team into fourth place in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Bruno Fernandes added a second goal in the seventh minute of stoppage time, with virtually the last kick of the game.

United had failed to win any of its last three games despite taking the lead each time — twice in the league, against Burnley and Southampton, and in getting eliminated from the FA Cup by second-tier Middlesbrough.

Helping United’s cause against Brighton at Old Trafford was visiting defender Lewis Dunk getting sent off three minutes after Ronaldo’s goal for a professional foul, bringing down Anthony Elanga as the winger was through on goal. Dunk was initially shown a yellow card but it turned to a red after a video review.

United moved above West Ham and into the Champions League qualification positions, four points behind third-place Chelsea but having played one game more.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

