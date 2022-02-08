Rucker, Army Black Knights square off against the Boston University Terriers

Army Black Knights (13-11, 7-5 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (16-9, 7-5 Patriot)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Rucker and the Army Black Knights visit Javante McCoy and the Boston University Terriers in Patriot action.

The Terriers are 7-4 on their home court. Boston University scores 70.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Black Knights are 7-5 in conference matchups. Army is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Black Knights won 73-63 in the last matchup on Jan. 13. Josh Caldwell led the Black Knights with 16 points, and McCoy led the Terriers with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCoy is shooting 48.5% and averaging 16.4 points for the Terriers. Walter Whyte is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston University.

Aaron Duhart is averaging 6.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Black Knights. Rucker is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Black Knights: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

