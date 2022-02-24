Trending:
Rush carries Fairleigh Dickinson over Wagner 88-86 in OT

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 9:39 pm
TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Brandon Rush had a career-high 36 points, including two free throws with 23 seconds left in overtime, as Fairleigh Dickinson narrowly defeated Wagner 88-86 on Thursday night.

Rush converted all 10 of his foul shots.

Anquan Hill had 14 points for Fairleigh Dickinson (4-20, 4-10 Northeast Conference). John Square Jr. added seven rebounds and three blocks.

Alex Morales had 25 points and nine rebounds for the Seahawks (19-4, 13-2). Will Martinez added 21 points and Raekwon Rogers had 11 points.

Morales made a reverse layup with 11.6 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

The Knights leveled the season series against the Seahawks. Wagner defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 95-64 on Jan. 17.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

