Russell leads Maryland against Nebraska after 24-point game

Maryland Terrapins (11-14, 3-11 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-18, 1-13 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nebraska -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland plays the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Fatts Russell scored 24 points in Maryland’s 62-61 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Cornhuskers are 7-10 in home games. Nebraska gives up 79.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.4 points per game.

The Terrapins are 3-11 against conference opponents. Maryland ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Donta Scott averaging 4.6.

The Cornhuskers and Terrapins face off Friday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Wilcher is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, while averaging 7.8 points. Bryce McGowens is shooting 42.6% and averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

Scott is averaging 12.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Terrapins. Russell is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 1-9, averaging 69.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Terrapins: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

