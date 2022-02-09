Trending:
Rutgers 66, Ohio St. 64

The Associated Press
February 9, 2022 9:10 pm
OHIO ST. (14-6)

Key 4-12 2-2 10, Liddell 6-13 3-6 16, Branham 7-13 1-2 19, Johnson 1-4 0-0 3, Wheeler 2-3 2-2 8, Young 1-5 0-1 2, Ahrens 1-3 0-0 3, Russell 1-3 0-0 3, Brunk 0-1 0-0 0, Sotos 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 8-13 64.

RUTGERS (14-9)

Omoruyi 6-6 1-2 13, Baker 9-14 4-4 25, McConnell 2-5 0-0 4, Mulcahy 4-8 3-3 12, Harper 1-8 3-5 6, Hyatt 2-3 0-0 4, Mag 0-1 0-0 0, Reiber 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-47 11-14 66.

Halftime_Rutgers 32-31. 3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 10-18 (Branham 4-5, Wheeler 2-2, Ahrens 1-2, Liddell 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Russell 1-3, Young 0-1), Rutgers 5-15 (Baker 3-7, Mulcahy 1-2, Harper 1-4, Hyatt 0-1, McConnell 0-1). Rebounds_Ohio St. 30 (Key 12), Rutgers 24 (Mulcahy 6). Assists_Ohio St. 11 (Liddell 4), Rutgers 12 (Baker, Mulcahy 6). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 13, Rutgers 14. A_8,019 (8,000).

