Rutgers 70, No. 12 Illinois 59

ILLINOIS (18-7)
Cockburn 8-14 4-8 20, Frazier 4-9 0-0 11, Plummer 2-8 0-0 4, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Grandison 2-7 0-0 5, Curbelo 1-6 0-1 2, Hawkins 2-5 0-0 5, Melendez 2-4 5-5 10, Payne 1-1 0-0 2, Goode 0-1 0-0 0, Bosmans-Verdonk 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 22-58 9-16 59.
RUTGERS (16-9)
Omoruyi 7-13 1-2 15, Baker 2-7 3-6 7, McConnell 4-8 2-2 11, Mulcahy 6-10 0-0 13, Harper 6-13 2-2 16, Hyatt 1-3 1-2 3, Reiber 2-3 0-0 5, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Gonzales-Agee 0-2 0-0 0, Mag 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 9-14 70.
Halftime_Rutgers 33-24. 3-Point Goals_Illinois 6-23 (Frazier 3-6, Hawkins 1-1, Melendez 1-2, Grandison 1-4, Goode 0-1, Curbelo 0-2, Williams 0-3, Plummer 0-4), Rutgers 5-15 (Harper 2-5, Reiber 1-1, Mulcahy 1-2, McConnell 1-3, Hyatt 0-1, Baker 0-3). Rebounds_Illinois 26 (Cockburn 10), Rutgers 42 (Omoruyi 13). Assists_Illinois 15 (Curbelo 5), Rutgers 14 (Mulcahy 7). Total Fouls_Illinois 16, Rutgers 16. A_8,236 (8,000).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments