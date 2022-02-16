Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rutgers 70, No. 12 Illinois 59

The Associated Press
February 16, 2022 9:09 pm
< a min read
      

ILLINOIS (18-7)

Cockburn 8-14 4-8 20, Frazier 4-9 0-0 11, Plummer 2-8 0-0 4, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Grandison 2-7 0-0 5, Curbelo 1-6 0-1 2, Hawkins 2-5 0-0 5, Melendez 2-4 5-5 10, Payne 1-1 0-0 2, Goode 0-1 0-0 0, Bosmans-Verdonk 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 22-58 9-16 59.

RUTGERS (16-9)

Omoruyi 7-13 1-2 15, Baker 2-7 3-6 7, McConnell 4-8 2-2 11, Mulcahy 6-10 0-0 13, Harper 6-13 2-2 16, Hyatt 1-3 1-2 3, Reiber 2-3 0-0 5, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Gonzales-Agee 0-2 0-0 0, Mag 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 9-14 70.

Halftime_Rutgers 33-24. 3-Point Goals_Illinois 6-23 (Frazier 3-6, Hawkins 1-1, Melendez 1-2, Grandison 1-4, Goode 0-1, Curbelo 0-2, Williams 0-3, Plummer 0-4), Rutgers 5-15 (Harper 2-5, Reiber 1-1, Mulcahy 1-2, McConnell 1-3, Hyatt 0-1, Baker 0-3). Rebounds_Illinois 26 (Cockburn 10), Rutgers 42 (Omoruyi 13). Assists_Illinois 15 (Curbelo 5), Rutgers 14 (Mulcahy 7). Total Fouls_Illinois 16, Rutgers 16. A_8,236 (8,000).

        Insight by SAS: We’ve all heard of real-time data. But how are agencies upping their game to apply data science to the performance of government programs — from stopping fraudulent payments to improving DEIA? GAO, GSA, Labor, VA and SAS share insights in a new Executive Briefing ebook.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|23 2022 - FAR Supplement - DARS - DISA
2|23 Breaking Down Barriers to Collaboration
2|23 govAccess/Vision CMS: Custom Content...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

All aboard!