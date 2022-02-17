Rutgers 79, Minnesota 61

RUTGERS (9-17)
Brown 5-10 2-2 12, Singleton 5-9 2-3 12, Lassiter 2-11 2-2 7, Mason 3-5 0-0 8, Petree 7-13 3-3 20, Dickson 4-6 1-2 10, Guihon 0-0 0-0 0, Maddox 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 3-5 0-0 6, Sidibe 1-3 2-4 4, Cornwell 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-62 12-16 79
MINNESOTA (12-15)
Bagwell-Katalinich 2-7 5-6 9, Micheaux 0-1 1-2 1, Hubbard 2-8 0-0 6, Scalia 3-13 9-10 17, Winters 6-13 2-2 18, Mershon 0-0 2-2 2, Sissoko 3-7 2-2 8, Helgren 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-5 0-0 0, Totals 16-54 21-24 61
|Rutgers
|13
|20
|22
|24
|—
|79
|Minnesota
|15
|7
|18
|21
|—
|61
3-Point Goals_Rutgers 7-19 (Lassiter 1-7, Mason 2-3, Petree 3-6, Dickson 1-2, Sidibe 0-1), Minnesota 8-20 (Hubbard 2-5, Scalia 2-7, Winters 4-8). Assists_Rutgers 17 (Lassiter 5), Minnesota 11 (Hubbard 3, Winters 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Rutgers 44 (Brown 11), Minnesota 28 (Bagwell-Katalinich 5). Total Fouls_Rutgers 18, Minnesota 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,747.
