Ruud reaches semifinals of Argentina Open; rain stops play

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Top-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway advanced to the semifinals of the Argentina Open on Friday with a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 win against home-crowd favorite Federico Coria.

He’ll play another Argentinian on Saturday, sixth-seeded Federico Delbonis, who beat Italy’s Fabio Fognini, the fourth seed, 6-4, 6-4.

Third-seeded Lorenzo Sonego of Italy topped Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco 6-4, 7-6 (4). His rival for a place in Sunday’s final is still unknown because of rain in Buenos Aires.

Second-seeded and defending champion Diego Schwartzman and his Argentinian compatriot Francisco Cerundolo, the two finalists of last year’s edition, were 1-1 in the third set when play was suspended.

Schwartzman, ranked the 15th-best player in the circuit, won the second set 6-2 after losing the first to Cerundolo 6-3. The match will continue Saturday morning.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.