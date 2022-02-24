S. Dakota St. 106, Oral Roberts 102, OT

S. DAKOTA ST. (26-4)
Wilson 13-18 3-6 29, Arians 2-4 2-2 6, Easley 1-5 0-0 2, Mayo 0-6 0-0 0, Scheierman 9-22 4-5 26, Appel 16-20 7-9 41, Mims 0-2 2-4 2, Dentlinger 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-78 18-26 106.
ORAL ROBERTS (18-10)
Lacis 1-3 0-0 2, Weaver 0-4 1-4 1, Abmas 11-23 6-8 34, McBride 7-13 1-1 18, Thompson 1-7 0-0 3, Jurgens 10-15 2-2 25, Lufile 6-9 1-3 13, Phipps 2-3 2-2 6, Clover 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-77 13-20 102.
Halftime_Oral Roberts 50-41. 3-Point Goals_S. Dakota St. 6-15 (Scheierman 4-9, Appel 2-2, Arians 0-1, Mayo 0-1, Mims 0-2), Oral Roberts 13-30 (Abmas 6-11, McBride 3-5, Jurgens 3-7, Thompson 1-3, Lacis 0-2, Weaver 0-2). Fouled Out_Appel, Lufile. Rebounds_S. Dakota St. 33 (Appel 10), Oral Roberts 46 (Lufile 16). Assists_S. Dakota St. 12 (Scheierman 7), Oral Roberts 7 (Abmas 4). Total Fouls_S. Dakota St. 16, Oral Roberts 22. A_4,894 (11,300).
